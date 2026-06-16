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A wanted Tucson woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman earlier this month, authorities said.

Coral Michelle Smith, 40, who had been a fugitive for over a week, was arrested Monday in the 6100 block of North Pepper Tree Lane, near West Orange Grove Road and North Camino De La Tierra, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The incident began in late May when Rustin Lee Dodd, 57, was visiting Smith's home near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Ruthrauff Road and the pair got into an altercation. Smith is alleged to have assaulted Dodd and refused to let her leave, the release said.

Eventually, Dodd left and went to a friend's house.

On May 29, roughly a week later, Dodd became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, the release said.

Dodd died in the hospital on June 1. The specific cause of death is still unknown, the release said.

Smith was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of kidnapping and aggravated assault, the release said.

The investigation continues.