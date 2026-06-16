After his name, Ortiz placed the titles: “United States Marine, Combat Veteran.” He also signed his document with the words “El Sariqueño,” a reference to Saric, a small village in northern Sonora, Mexico, about 50 miles south of the Arizona border.

Ortiz also delivered a copy to the U.S. Marshals Office, located at the courthouse, asking it to notify Trump and Harris of his complaint, documents say.

On Nov. 25, 2024, Ortiz delivered similar documents to the federal courthouse in Tucson, according to the initial criminal complaint filed against him.

Ortiz was interviewed at the offices of the U.S. Secret Service on Dec. 5, 2024. He said he would follow through on his threats “if his demands are not met,” according to the complaint against him.

Ortiz said he had been promised that the Department of Veterans Affairs would pay for his schooling if he quit working for them, but the VA did not follow through on that promise, according to the complaint.

According to a filing by Ortiz’s attorneys, the U.S. Attorney’s Office initially declined to file criminal charges “for what was decidedly a mental health concern.” But there were issues with getting Ortiz mental health treatment at the VA, the document said, leading to Ortiz’s January 2025 arrest.

Since 2024, Ortiz has filed at least eight civil complaints against various government officials, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Trump family.