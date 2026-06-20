"I think people look at grief as stages or at some point it's gonna end, the pain is gonna end," Kiser said. "We look at grief as this finish line. I feel like for a lot of people, of I grieved for this amount of time, or I was sad for this amount of time. And then that's not how it works.

"It's never ending. Your grief is going to be with you for the rest of your life."

Emilie said that in the grand scheme of things, she isn't very far into her grief journey at all and that there are no stages of grief when you have lost a child. She said she doesn't define her days by whether it's a good day or a bad day; instead, she is just living minute by minute and basing it on how well she can manage her grief.

"If I'm having more moments throughout the day where I just can't do what I need to do, I'm OK with that too," Kiser said. "But I would say just every day I truly wake up like whatever, however this day goes, how whatever is thrown at me, I'll get through it and I literally just have to take it as it comes."

Forgiving her husband

At the end of the day, Kiser said Trigg's death happened because they didn't take certain precautions.

"I'm a very logical person and I go based off the facts, and that's what I had to do the entire time that we were in the hospital getting information, everything," she said. "And there's no answer for why he's not here."

"We should have protected him better," she said. "And that's why it happened."