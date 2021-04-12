As CBP builds tent structure, Tucson is housing migrant families at hotels

In Tucson, CBP officials are planning to build a tent-like facility on East Los Reales Road between Tucson International Airport and Interstate 10. The facility is scheduled to open in late April or early May.

The facility is designed to hold 500 people, but COVID-19 restrictions and other concerns likely will limit capacity to about 150 to 200 people, according to CBP officials. A similar facility built in Yuma in 2019 was air-conditioned and stocked with food and clothing.

“The City of Tucson has zero role in coordinating, planning, implementing, or any other aspect of this facility, which is being led by Border Patrol and who would have full details on the facility,” said the news release from Romero’s office.

Romero called for transparency, saying “it is important that this facility be open to both elected officials and members of the media, which is why I am encouraged to hear that Border Patrol plans to have an ‘open house’ of the facility prior to becoming operational.”

“While any ‘tent-like’ structure is a sub-optimal solution, it is imperative that any new facility is able to provide humane care with adequate COVID-19 precautions, especially for unaccompanied children who have already endured trauma that no child should have to experience,” Romero said in the statement.

“The crammed conditions that we have seen in other facilities in other states are simply not acceptable,” she said.

