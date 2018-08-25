Other agencies use of Stonegarden funding

As the pass-through agency for the Stonegarden grants, the county's delay in rendering a final decision about their acceptance of the funds has caused funding to other local law enforcement agencies to be held up, but most agencies are spending the money anyways.

Sahuarita Police Department declined to comment on the implications of the delay, but Marana police told the Star that they have a valid sub-agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and the supervisors' decision has "no impact operationally" on Marana police.