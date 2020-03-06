Barricade situation closes Broadway on Tucson's east side

Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Traffic is currently closed on East Broadway between South Prudence and South Pantano roads, officials say. 

Tucson police officers are working to "communicate with a barricaded subject" near 7300 E. Broadway, according to department spokesman Officer Frank Magos. 

The area should be avoided. 

No other information has been released. 

