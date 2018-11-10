Zoo nights

In addition to improved habitats and more staff, the zoo is also getting ready to roll out 10 weeks worth of nighttime events, beginning with the return of Zoo Lights, from Dec. 6 to 30.

The zoo will be closed at night in January, but will again extend hours beginning February 2 for an Asian Lantern Festival scheduled to run for six weeks. The zoo's events garden will be taken over by a 40-foot lighted enchanted dragon made of LED lights covered in silk. The savanna will have light-up rhinos and elephants and additional LED-lit animals including pandas and giraffes that will occupy other parts of the zoo. The event is part of a partnership with the Chinese Cultural Center.