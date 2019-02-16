About Arizona ocelots

• The nonprofit conservation research group Conservation CATalyst produced the video of the male ocelot named Lil' Jefe.

• Lil' Jefe was named recently by students at Manzo Elementary School on Tucson's west side. The name means "little boss" in Spanish. Conservation CATalyst calls the animal the "boss-elot." Students voted for that name after hearing presentations by the organization on all Arizona native cats including ocelots.

• Of medium build, this male cat has been photographed intermittently in Southern Arizona mountain ranges for the past five years.

• He's one of five male ocelots documented in Southern and South Central Arizona since 2009. Four have been photographed. A fifth was discovered after being killed by a car near Globe.

• Ocelots, much more common in Mexico and farther south, have been recorded in Arizona off and on since the 19th century. Prior to the recent discoveries, they hadn't been documented in Arizona since 1964, although they have been more regularly photographed in South Texas, whose ocelot population is also very small.

• Lil' Jefe was named as a tribute to El Jefe, a male jaguar repeatedly photographed in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson, near the site of the proposed Rosemont Mine, from fall 2012 to fall 2015.

• Lil' Jefe is not the same ocelot that was photographed in 2014 and 2015 in the Santa Ritas, also near the proposed mine site.