AAdvantage was the highest ranked of eight airline rewards programs that U.S. News & World Report evaluated for its 2026 travel rewards survey.

"We analyzed 24 popular flight routes for each airline, and American has the best selection and availability for redeeming award flights," Von Tersch said.

This year marks the first time American topped the ranking, she said.

"The airline offers a huge network, and members can earn perks even before reaching status, so it's a very well-rounded program overall," Von Tersch said.

Redeeming points for reward flights "remained reasonable" through American's AAdvantage program at a time when U.S. News noticed many airline loyalty programs "quietly inflating their award costs," Von Tersch said.

She cited Southwest Airlines' Rapid Rewards program as an example, observing that AAdvantage offered better point redemption value despite Southwest's position as a low-cost carrier. Southwest came in at No. 6 for 2026.

2026 marks the first time in 11 years that Alaska Airlines did not come in at No. 1 in the U.S. News ranking, with its Atmos Rewards program coming in at No. 2. Its loyalty program was known as Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan until its 2024 merger with Hawaiian Airlines; Alaska and Hawaiian airlines' loyalty programs merged into Atmos in October 2025.

American Airlines tops another loyalty program ranking

U.S. News & World Report's best travel rewards program list is not the only ranking that gave high praise to American Airlines AAdvantage.