Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

2021 Small Business of the Year Award: The Pima County Small Business Commission announced the winners of the 2021 Small Business of the Year Awards, recognizing small businesses and nonprofit organizations that had a positive impact during the pandemic through workforce development, maintaining a supportive workplace and fostering community engagement. The 2021 winners are: Make Way for Books, Marcus Engineering LLC, and Why Not Travel Store LLC. Each will receive $500 and a certificate.

University of Arizona: Three University of Arizona inventors have been elected as fellows of the National Academy of Inventors. The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating inventions that have a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. The new NAI fellows are: Liesl Folks, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs as well as a professor of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering; Mark Van Dyke, associate dean of research and professor of biomedical engineering at the College of Engineering; and Terry Matsunaga, a research professor of medical imaging at the College of Medicine in Tucson and adjunct professor of biomedical engineering.