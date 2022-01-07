Christmas tree recycling sites open until Jan. 17

Tucson-area residents can dispose of Christmas trees at TreeCycle sites through Jan. 17.

Before dropping off the tree, remove remove all decorations, lights and its stand.

The city of Tucson will grind the discarded Christmas trees for compost.

Go to tucsonaz.gov/treecycle for more information.

TreeCycle sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week (unless noted). Drop-off sites include:

Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. Through Sunday, Jan. 9.

Tank’s Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway (turn north on Prudence Road, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Road.

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on Third Avenue (north of Irvington Road)

Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Road. (Entrance is at Craycroft and Los Reales roads; follow signs; Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.)