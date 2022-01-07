 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas tree recycling sites open until Jan. 17

Christmas tree recycling sites open until Jan. 17

Bob Mola, left, and Larry Shoemaker with Kiwanis de Amigos tote a tree to the recycling pile at Naranja Park in Oro Valley. The Kiwanis volunteers will be staffing the site through Sunday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Most TreeCycle sites are open through Jan. 17. For more information, go to tucsonaz.gov/treecycle

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson-area residents can dispose of Christmas trees at TreeCycle sites through Jan. 17.

Before dropping off the tree, remove remove all decorations, lights and its stand.

The city of Tucson will grind the discarded Christmas trees for compost.

Go to tucsonaz.gov/treecycle for more information.

TreeCycle sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week (unless noted). Drop-off sites include:

Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. Through Sunday, Jan. 9.

Tank’s Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway (turn north on Prudence Road, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Road.

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on Third Avenue (north of Irvington Road)

Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Road. (Entrance is at Craycroft and Los Reales roads; follow signs; Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W. Ina Road (a quarter-mile west of Interstate 10). Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Purple Heart Park, 9820 E. Rees Loop (near dog park).

Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way (southeast corner of parking lot)

Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road (use east entrance, turn north from Speedway onto El Rio Drive).

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A-10 Thunderbolts fly into Tucson for demonstration practice

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News