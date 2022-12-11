Colder temperatures and chances of rain starting Monday

After a weekend of nice weather, a winter storm is headed to Southern Arizona starting Monday, bringing colder temperatures and chances of rain.

Moderate rain and mountain snow is expected to start early Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures that are colder than normal also are expected, with a high Monday of about of 53 degrees. The low temperature is expected to be about 35 degrees.

A winter storm watch is also in effect starting Monday morning through the late night for areas above 5,000 feet, including the Oracle area, the Weather Service said.

Winds will be breezy as well, especially in Cochise County.

On Tuesday, morning precipitation chances dwindle from west to east and snow showers are possible mainly in the White Mountains, the NWS said. Cold temperatures and breezy winds east of Tucson will continue.

Patchy frost is also predicted in parts of Tucson on Tuesday before 8 a.m. The high for the day is predicted to be about 52 degrees. The low will be about 28 degrees.

And the coldest temperatures of the winter so far are expected on Wednesday morning.

Freezing temperatures and widespread frost are likely in the morning, with lows in the teens and low 20s south and east of Tucson. The high for the day here will be about 54 degrees, which also is below the normal temperature for this time of year, the NWS said.

The highlands of northern Arizona will also be under a winter storm watch beginning on Sunday evening, the Arizona Republic reported. The watch there, which is from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, affects Flagstaff, Williams, Prescott, Show Low and the Grand Canyon.

Flagstaff is expected to receive between 6 and 8 inches of snow while near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, snow could reach up to 12 inches, according to the Arizona Republic.

Visit the Weather Service website for more Tucson weather information.

Go to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s traffic map for information on weather-related road closures in Arizona.

