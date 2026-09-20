Instead, Grijalva endorsed Richard Elias, who won the election and served 4 1/2 terms on the supervisors before dying in 2020.

“The Chicanos are fractured between those who support the machine, the Grijalvas, and those who supported Salomon and what he stood for,” said Raul Ramirez, who spearheaded the effort to rename the park after Baldenegro, raising $10,000, following the process and winning unanimous approval from the Tucson Parks and Recreation Commission.

In this telling, Mayor Regina Romero, Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz and U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, among others, are all part of that machine. The Baldenegro-allied crowd has remained largely out of power, though some associated dissident Democrats such as Rep. Alma Hernandez and Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales do hold elected office.

“We told them we wanted to heal the fracture,” Ramirez said. “Now people are taking sides again.”

Valid arguments on both sides

In fact, Baldenegro supported Santa Cruz’s last Democratic challenger, Miguel Ortega, in the 2023 primary election. But when I asked her, she said this was not the issue in the renaming.

“Whatever conflict is being framed, I refuse to be pulled into it,” she said by text.

To me, the question comes down to whether the accusation leveled against Baldenegro in 1973 is enough to undermine his name being stamped on a park that he helped establish. There are decent arguments on both sides.