Flores pointed out that the 14½ hours between when the incident occurred and when TPD’s first news release came out was faster than in some recent cases. Certainly it wasn’t an unusually long period.

And he said although the department’s public information office wasn’t giving out much information yet that morning, the fact there was no remaining danger was available to those reporters who asked. I called TPD that morning and confirmed the number of dead but neglected to ask the danger question, so that was my own fault.

Still, as I told Flores, it could be good in a situation like this, when a group perceives itself in danger, to put out a brief statement clarifying the basics, that three people were dead but that there is no ongoing danger. Then a longer statement can wait for later. He was receptive.

That way, not just the journalists for news outlets, but all the online posters and the group-text senders can spread the word. In today’s information ecosystem, it helps to have that specific info widely available.

Seeing danger in context

It’s important, I think, for people to neither exaggerate nor minimize the significance of these spectacular crimes. They are horrifying and upsetting, but they don’t necessarily change the public-safety equation in Tucson.

It’s a city and area with too much crime, still, but where both city and county officials have acknowledged the problem and are carrying out strategies to reduce it, with the numbers showing some success. In Tucson, you can reduce your exposure yourself simply by staying out of drug deals, not hanging around homeless camps and avoiding the criminal world. Getting home before midnight also helps.

Ideally, we should be able to walk the streets anytime and count on being safe, but that is still an aspiration. We can’t account for outliers like a man moving to town, renting an apartment and deciding to kill, but we can work steadily toward reducing risk.