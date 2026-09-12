There’s also an unstated justification for her call: Mayes is running for re-election, and opposition to local data center projects is one of the few issues that is supported by Americans across political lines.

Losing control amid AI drive

What I suspect is driving people’s opposition, beyond not wanting a data center nearby, is a feeling of losing control. Data-center developers are driving to build them as fast as they can, largely to help fulfill the artificial- intelligence drive. AI data centers have already surpassed cloud data centers in terms of their energy consumption and are poised to occupy more of the buildout in the future.

American tech companies are racing each other and Chinese firms to become the big winners of gargantuan profits when AI is not just adopted but paid for by consumers and businesses. Their hurry is about them rewarding themselves and their investors, not about us.

We may get some good jobs in the construction of the centers, and we’ll get some healthy property-tax revenue as long as they’re around. AI firms are also floating the American economy now.

But in the end these projects are all about them — OpenAI, SpaceXAI, Anthropic and the other companies. Their manic pursuit crosses our paths largely because of their need to build data centers in our communities to power their AI pursuits and reach their goals.