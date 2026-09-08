The stats bear out how much the streetcar functions as U of A transit. In April, the last full month of classes on campus, Sun Link reported 139,672 riders, about 6,348 per weekday. In June, the first full month after classes ended, ridership was down to 52,635, or about 2,393 per weekday.

Both of these figures, by the way, were well down from the same month in 2025.

Inconsistent wait times

Knowing how it’s regularly used, I was interested when the management of our transit system invited local media to view the Aug. 18 reintroduction of Streetcar 105, which had been damaged in a collision with another streetcar a year before. Since that August 2025 collision, service was not as frequent because five streetcars were operating instead of six.

That may explain the drop in ridership during the 2025-26 school year. In March, for example, there was a nearly 22% decline in ridership from March 2025.

The general manager of Sun Tran and Sun Link, Mikel Oglesby, explained Aug. 18 that the return of Streetcar 105 would allow there to be six operating cars, instead of the five that had been operating in its absence. That should have reduced wait times to every 10-12 minutes during the normal daytime operating period.

But soon after the announcement, I found out wait times hadn’t gone down as expected.