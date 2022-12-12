Man sought in attack on Tucson real-estate agent detained in El Paso

A man wanted in connection with the attempted kidnapping and physical assault of a real-estate agent has been detained in El Paso.

Tucson police said Monday that Donasti Davonsiea, 37, who is also known as Juan Nunley Jr., was arrested in the border city and is being held. A department spokesperson did not have any details as to which agency arrested Davonsiea or when he would be returned to Tucson.

Police said Davonsiea assaulted the agent during a showing of a house for sale in October.

The woman was pregnant at the time of the assault. Due to her injuries, she miscarried three days after the attack, police said.

Officers responded on Oct. 8 to a home near North Mountain Avenue and East Glenn Street, after they received a 911 call about a kidnapping. Tucson Fire personnel also responded and rendered aid to the victim.

Officers learned that the woman was showing a house for sale to a prospective buyer. While she was showing the house, Davonsiea assaulted her with a weapon and attempted to physically restrain her, police said. The two struggled, and the woman was able to escape and call 911.

Davonsiea has served prison time for numerous offenses dating to 1999.