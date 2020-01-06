You are the owner of this article.
Tucson police: Man stabbed sister to death
A domestic violence-related homicide occurred in midtown Tucson Monday.

 Tucson Police Department

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of stabbing of his sister to death during a fight at their midtown home, Tucson police say.

About 8 p.m., a teen living at the home in the 2400 block of South Holly Stravenue reported a family fight involving a knife. The home is near East Aviation Parkway and South County Club Road.

Officers immediately detained the man, who is in his 40s, before continuing through the home.

The woman, also in her 40s, was found in the backyard suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

She died at a hospital shortly after arrival.

Police have not released the names of the siblings.

Dugan said the brother and sister, their mother and the teen were all inside the home when the incident occurred. No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

