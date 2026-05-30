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The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has announced that two arrests have been made after officers recovered approximately 2,100 gallons of stolen diesel fuel.

Early in the morning of May 22, multiple Seligman gas stations had reported a "significant theft of diesel fuel" had been taken from their pumps, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation began after the two stations reported a loss of more than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Shortly afterward, a Sheriff's Office deputy had located a U-Haul truck that matched the description of one of the suspects' vehicles, the Facebook post stated.

Upon further inspection of the truck, the deputy noticed fuel leaking from the bed of the truck onto the street, according to the post.

As shoe prints from the fuel spill were seen leading to a nearby hotel room, the deputy alerted the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the post stated.

The suspects, Dachel Roberto Michel Campos, 37, and Jesus Daniel Rodriguez Yordy, 23, both of Las Vegas, were arrested on charges of burglary and theft, according to the post.

Inside the hotel room, officers located a credit card skimmer device, multiple credit cards of individuals not involved in the crimes, as well as receipts for the tools used to commit the burglaries, the Sheriff's Office reported.