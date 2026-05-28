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A 79-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the killing of her stepfather in 1979, authorities say.

Carol Ann Beall was arrested Thursday in the 7800 block of North Star Grass Drive, near West Magee Road and North Camino de Oeste, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Beall was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

The case dates back to October 1975, when a man found human remains at the Pima County Waste Transfer Station.

The case went cold after authorities determined the remains belonged to a man, but could not make an identification, the release said.

In 2025, the sheriff's department partnered with a company specializing in forensic genealogy. Advanced testing and genealogical analysis led investigators to identify the remains as William Reginald Sipfle, who had gone missing in 1975 when he was 73 years old, the release said.

No missing persons report was ever filed, the release said, but investigators were able to reach Sipfle's granddaughter.

That eventually led investigators to Beall, Sipfle's stepdaughter, the release said.

The investigation continues.