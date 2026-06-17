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A GoFundMe effort has raised more than $13,000 to support the pregnant wife and 6-year-old son of a man who was killed over the weekend when he walked into a plane propeller at a Marana skydiving business.

Eduardo Hernandez, 40, was killed June 13 when authorities say the employee of Skydive Marana accidentally walked into a running propeller of a Cessna 208 that had just landed at Marana airport.

"Sophia and her husband came to the United States legally on visas, hoping to build a better life for their family," said Angela Molina, who identified herself as a neighbor, wrote on the GoFundMe's description. "Now, she finds herself alone in a new country, unable to speak English, with no family nearby to lean on."

The GoFundMe page says it will help Hernandez's wife with daily expenses and costs associated with returning to her home country for support from her family. The GoFundMe effort had raised $13,223 as of early June 17. The goal is $14,000.

The page included several photos of Hernandez smiling with his family as well as one of him wearing a T-shirt with Skydive Marana's logo on the front.