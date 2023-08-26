Police: Fire at historic South Tucson restaurant arson

The Aug. 13 fire that shut down Crossroads Restaurant Drive In is being investigated as an arson, South Tucson police say.

Security camera footage captured the night of the fire shows a man seen loitering in the “immediate area” of the eatery along South Tucson's restaurant row, the South Tucson Police Department says in a news release.

The video also shows the same person taking items behind the restaurant and igniting the fire. The man was captured on video near the restaurant between 11:40p.m. and 11:45 p.m.., police say.

The early-morning fire charred most of the restaurant and a portion of the roof collapsed.

Aracely Gonzalez, who owns the restaurant with her husband, previously told Arizona Daily Star she suspected arson. She has vowed to rebuild.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.