The Tucson Police Department is searching for the driver of a red 2003 GMC Yukon involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision that occurred early Friday morning, August 4 on Tucson's Southside.

The collision took place just before 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of S. Country Club Rd. and E. Valencia Rd. Patrol Tucson police and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of the collision. When authorities arrived on scene they found a red 2003 GMC Yukon, a white 2003 Freightliner pulling a 2012 Hyundai, and a black 2012 Ford Fusion.

Authorities learned the driver of the Yukon fled the scene before police arrived. Three passengers from the Yukon, two unidentified adult men and one unidentified adult woman, were transported to Banner University Medical Center with severe injuries. One of the adult male passengers, identified as 34-year-old Carlos Martinez, died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

The drivers of the Freightliner and Fusion were evaluated at the scene.

Traffic detectives pieced the events leading up to the collision together based on interviews and roadway evidence. They determined the driver of the Yukon had been driving recklessly, running red lights and traveling at speeds exceeding 80 MPH prior to impact.

The collision occurred as the Yukon, heading westbound on E. Valencia Rd., ran a red light at S. Country Club Rd. and collided with the southbound-traveling Freightliner on a green light. The Yukon then continued westbound, striking a median traffic signal before colliding with the Fusion, which was stationary in the left turn bay on the eastbound side of E. Valencia Rd.

As the investigation remains ongoing, no charges or citations have been issued at this time. The Tucson Police Department urges anyone with information about the collision to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME, with the option to remain anonymous.