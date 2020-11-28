Critics say new federal rules could cripple program that protects land in Arizona

Myke Bybee is the group’s legislative director in Washington, D.C. He said Bernhardt’s policy directive “undermines the LWCF” and ignores the broader goals of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Group will ask Biden to drop new rules

According to Bybee, the Secretarial Order is basically a collection of “zombie policy ideas” that have been floated for years by those who seek to limit federal control over public land. They “could never get it done legislatively,” he said, so the administration is simply trying to write it into the rules now.

The timing of Bernhardt’s order was especially interesting, coming just as it became clear that the administration was on its way out. Some predicted that the new directives would be shelved if Trump lost the election, Bybee said, “but if we’ve learned anything from four years of the Trump administration, it’s that if they can, they will.”

As proof, he pointed to some language in the order that seemed unlikely to survive legal scrutiny, perhaps none more glaring than the very last line: “The termination of this order will not nullify the implementation of the requirements and responsibilities effected herein.”

“We were jokingly calling that the ‘no-take-backs clause,’” Bybee said.