Davis-Monthan airmen honored with national award

Upon takeoff of the two-manned crew, the airmen spotted bad weather across Afghanistan, including snow and, in some places, cloud coverage from the surface all the way up to 20,000 to 30,000 feet in the air. Due to the harsh weather conditions, other crews who previously attempted to reach the Afghan combat outpost could not break through.

The weather was so extreme that Bier said he couldn’t determine where the clouds and the mountains met each other. At the time, Bier and Nordhagen were the only airmen airborne throughout Afghanistan because of the lack of visibility.

“The terrain actually looks a lot like southern Arizona, where you kind of have some desert valley floors with a lot of mountains . . . at least in the southern part of Afghanistan,” Nordhagen said. “So our challenge was to stay below the weather, while still making it up to the combat outposts, so that we could actually see what was going on.”

On top of extreme weather conditions, the airmen faced communication difficulties while in the air.