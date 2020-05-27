Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aidee Arambula, Maria, 72, custodian, May 14, Carrillo’s.
Ambrose, Michael C., 55, laborer, Sells, May 17, Adair Dodge.
Anderson, Mary, 84, patient care technician, May 18, Bring’s.
Arochi, Jose R., 69, bartender, Nogales, Arizona, May 19, Adair Dodge.
Borboa, Carlos, 59, supervisor, May 18, Bring’s.
Brichta, Jenny R., 91, homemaker, May 20, Carrillo’s.
Brooks, Alexander H., 18, student, May 14, Adair Dodge.
Byrge Jr., Mack, 74, maintenance, May 21, Desert Rose Heather.
Constantine, Robert, 66, mechanical engineer, May 19, Bring’s.
Deegan, Unitha D., 64, homemaker, May 19, Carrillo’s.
DeWarf, Martha, 85, caregiver, May 18, Bring’s.
Donahue, Barbara, 90, educator, May 18, Bring’s.
Dooley, Geraldine, 66, homemaker, May 16, Bring’s.
Dunbar, Dorothy, 84, administrative assistant, May 14, Bring’s.
Glasscock, Randal, 70, investor, May 15, Bring’s.
Granados, Herminia R., 95, homemaker, May 19, Carrillo’s.
Heidel, Jean, 95, entrepreneur, May 18, Bring’s.
Kellogg Bertine, Peter, 83, lawyer, May 18, Carrillo’s.
King, Larry, 79, Army, May 20, Bring’s.
Le, Alex, 15, student, May 16, Bring’s.
Lee Carbajal, Anthony, 61, May 17, Carrillo’s.
Lewis, Brenda, 79, registered nurse, May 22, Bring’s.
Maldonado Castillo, Elizardo, 71, welder, May 15, Carrillo’s.
McConnell Martinez Jr., David, 32, bartender, May 15, Carrillo’s.
Mendez Sr., Donald W., 84, mechanic, Sells, May 16, Adair Dodge.
Moreno, Virginia, 90, seamstress, May 17, Bring’s.
Moreno Valenzuela, Josefina, 86, seamstress, May 8, Carrillo’s.
Nicholson, Mignon T., 89, counselor, May 19, Adair Dodge.
Pharris Jr., John W., 41, telemarketing agent, May 16, Marana Mortuary.
Raymond, Leticia, 85, homemaker, May 21, Bring’s.
Romero, Aurora A., 91, machinist, May 22, Carrillo’s.
Saavedra, Elidia, 80, homemaker, May 14, Bring’s.
Sato, Sarah, 96, office manager, May 21, Bring’s.
Schlecht, Anita, 89, purchasing agent, May 20, Bring’s.
Scotland, Jeffrey, 68, actor, May 17, Bring’s.
Shipp, Gordon, 88, electrical engineer, May 20, Bring’s.
Skeggs, Opal, 92, hospital administrator, May 20, Bring’s.
Spanyard, Warren A., 77, Air Force mechanic, Marana, May 17, Marana Mortuary.
Urrutia, Carmen C., 76, cafeteria worker, May 19, Carrillo’s.
Voevodsky, Josephine, 82, homemaker, May 19, Bring’s.
