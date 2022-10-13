Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aguilar, Alejandro Alberto, 46, laborer, Oct. 2, Desert Sunset.
Buchanan, Charlotte, 56, of Marana homemaker, Oct. 4, Marana Mortuary.
Bush, Gordon, 76, engineering, Sept. 30, East Lawn.
Calderon, Rose, 87, certified nursing assistant, Sept. 27, East Lawn.
Davis, Shirley, 87, homemaker, Sept. 23, East Lawn.
Federico, Betina Burruel, 93, janitor, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.
Fimbres, Emelina, infant, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.
French, Buena, 76, executive secretary, Sept. 11, East Lawn.
Gaboury, Katherine Ann, 75, registered nurse, Oct. 6, Carrillo’s.
Grabosch, Barbara, 89, librarian, Sept. 25, East Lawn.
Gutierrez, Antonia, 84, seamstress, Sept. 23, East Lawn.
Hernandez, Rosalia, 58, billing specialist, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.
Holbert, Eugene, 82, tech sergeant, Sept. 26, East Lawn.
Jeffries, Kenneth Thomas, 87, Dewey, Arizona, square dance caller, Aug. 31, Cremation Society of AZ.
LaVetter, Roland H., 82, coach, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.
Martinez, Adelina H., 79, homemaker, Oct. 3, Carrillo’s.
Monreal-Tapia, Rebecca Jean, 52, medical assistant, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.
Ough, George Jr., 97, fire protection, Sept. 14, East Lawn.
Ozuna, Cornelio Castro, 75, cowboy, Oct. 5, Carrillo’s.
Swaim, Juanita, 87, data entry, Sept. 26, East Lawn.
Valenzuela, Tito Jr., 59, artist, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.
Walters, Faye, 76, caregiver, Sept. 21, East Lawn.