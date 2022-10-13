 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Aguilar, Alejandro Alberto, 46, laborer, Oct. 2, Desert Sunset.

Buchanan, Charlotte, 56, of Marana homemaker, Oct. 4, Marana Mortuary.

Bush, Gordon, 76, engineering, Sept. 30, East Lawn.

Calderon, Rose, 87, certified nursing assistant, Sept. 27, East Lawn.

Davis, Shirley, 87, homemaker, Sept. 23, East Lawn.

Federico, Betina Burruel, 93, janitor, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.

Fimbres, Emelina, infant, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.

French, Buena, 76, executive secretary, Sept. 11, East Lawn.

People are also reading…

Gaboury, Katherine Ann, 75, registered nurse, Oct. 6, Carrillo’s.

Grabosch, Barbara, 89, librarian, Sept. 25, East Lawn.

Gutierrez, Antonia, 84, seamstress, Sept. 23, East Lawn.

Hernandez, Rosalia, 58, billing specialist, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.

Holbert, Eugene, 82, tech sergeant, Sept. 26, East Lawn.

Jeffries, Kenneth Thomas, 87, Dewey, Arizona, square dance caller, Aug. 31, Cremation Society of AZ.

LaVetter, Roland H., 82, coach, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.

Martinez, Adelina H., 79, homemaker, Oct. 3, Carrillo’s.

Monreal-Tapia, Rebecca Jean, 52, medical assistant, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.

Ough, George Jr., 97, fire protection, Sept. 14, East Lawn.

Ozuna, Cornelio Castro, 75, cowboy, Oct. 5, Carrillo’s.

Swaim, Juanita, 87, data entry, Sept. 26, East Lawn.

Valenzuela, Tito Jr., 59, artist, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.

Walters, Faye, 76, caregiver, Sept. 21, East Lawn.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A flashback of early fall colors in the Catalinas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News