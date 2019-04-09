lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 291, west of Benson, have reopened Tuesday evening after a fatal vehicle crash, authorities say.

At about 4:27 p.m., a motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet on a three-wheel motorcycle, was involved in the single-vehicle accident, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

State troopers reopened the road shortly before 6 p.m.

No further information has been released.

