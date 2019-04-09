The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 291, west of Benson, have reopened Tuesday evening after a fatal vehicle crash, authorities say.
At about 4:27 p.m., a motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet on a three-wheel motorcycle, was involved in the single-vehicle accident, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
State troopers reopened the road shortly before 6 p.m.
No further information has been released.
REOPENING: All lanes open. #aztraffic #tucson https://t.co/oIezZBGQlG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 10, 2019