Education Notes: Amphitheater registering for all-day kindergarten

Amphitheater schools are registering for free all-day kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

The district is providing free all-day kindergarten next school year with funding from the voter-approved override that passed in November.

Painted Sky and Copper Creek elementary are among several schools that will be hosting registration events.

Painted Sky’s event is on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 12620 N. Woodburne Avenue. It will include carnival games for children, tours of the school, meeting with teachers and filling out paperwork. The school’s PTO and other organizations will also be on site to provide information.

Copper Creek Elementary, at 11620 N. Copper Spring Trail, is holding several events. Parent Information Night is on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in the library and will be focused on the school’s core values. Registration events are on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For information about other kindergarten events and registration, contact individual schools or go to amphi.com.

