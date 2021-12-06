Education notes: Carrillo Magnet School to host 'Las Posadas' celebration

Carrillo Communications and Creative Arts Magnet School is inviting the community to join its "Las Posadas" celebration on Friday, Dec. 10 for a variety of outdoor fun.

A "posada" is a Mexican tradition in which people lead a procession to commemorate Mary and Joseph's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Carrillo, 440 S. Main Ave., and children dressed as angels will kick off the procession through Barrio Viejo at 6:45 p.m.

The event will feature live performances by Tucson High Magnet School's Mariachi Rayos del Sol and folklorico groups, as well as food for sale to support the event expenses.

Excellence award

for Pueblo teacher

Karen Rimmell, an English teacher at Pueblo High School, was presented the November Teacher Excellence Award of Tucson Values Teachers for her dedication to the school and its students.

According to a TVT news release, Rimmell has spent her entire 17-year education career at Pueblo High School. She teaches 10th-grade honors English and AP language and composition, and also serves as the school’s yearbook sponsor.