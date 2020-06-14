You are the owner of this article.
Education Notes: TUSD creates webpage to inform public about its reopening
Education Notes: TUSD creates webpage to inform public about its reopening

Wright Elementary School teacher Sheree Garcia packs up items from students' desks. Among the recommendations for Arizona schools' reopening is to space out desks when possible or to erect partitions between students.

The Tucson Unified School District has created a new webpage with information about reopening schools in August.

Teachers, staff members, parents, students and community members can stay up to date and find out how to give feedback at the district’s Next Steps 2020 page at tusd1.org/nextsteps2020.

“This will have everything you need to know — your information center for where we are at with reopening schools,” Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said.

The page is updated every Friday with information from committee meetings and feedback sessions and includes resources and information on upcoming virtual forums for parents, guardians and employees.

Suggestions and concerns can be sent to Answers2020@tusd1.org, which will be read daily by the district’s leadership team, Trujillo said.

The district is planning both in-person and online options for the upcoming school year, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 6.

There will be a presentation of the major components and proposals of the reopening plan during the next governing board meeting on Tuesday and a final plan presented on June 23.

“There is no project more important right now for every major operational department in the entire district than to mobilize for the opening of school,” Trujillo said.

“This is our No. 1 priority.”

Schools chief assembles task force to address digital inequity

Arizona schools chief Kathy Hoffman has created a task force to address the digital divide in the state’s schools and technology needed to give all students access to online learning, which has become critical amid the pandemic and school closures.

The Arizona Department of Education Technology Task Force includes educators and stakeholders who are looking for innovative solutions to statewide digital inequities in access to digital devices and high-speed internet.

“Access to technology and broadband internet is an issue of educational equity,” Hoffman said. “These challenges existed prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic exposed the critical need to connect hundreds of thousands of students and their families to technology.

“I look forward to working with the leaders on our task force as we find ways to bridge the digital divide in Arizona.”

Kathy Hoffman Arizona superintendent of public instruction

