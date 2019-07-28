Website makes it easier to shop for school supplies
At least 34 local schools have posted back-to-school supply lists on TeacherLists.com, a website that compiles back-to-school lists in one location.
Parents and caregivers at a growing number of schools can find the list of items their students need for the first day of school, says a news release. The site then links to prefilled shopping carts at Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon and Staples to order for home delivery or pick-up at select stores.
“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” said TeacherLists CEO Charles Field. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”
Nationwide, more than 50,000 schools with more than 1 million classrooms have posted lists on the site. For more information or to look for a specific school, go to www.teacherlists.com.
Marana grad receives $2,500 scholarship
Mountain View High School graduate Aspen Ulma earned a $2,500 scholarship from P.E.O., a philanthropic organization that supports the advancement of women and girls.
Ulma was an honor student at the school in the Marana Unified School District and also served as student body president, senior class treasurer and Junior Achievement Ambassador of Arizona, according to a news release.
Both Ulma and her brother have had health challenges and received assistance from the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, Minnesota. Now, Ulma volunteers at the Tucson Ronald McDonald House several times a year. She also tutors students with learning disabilities and is pursuing an EMT certification.
Ulma plans to attend Pennsylvania State University in the fall to study medicine, with a focus in pediatrics.
Marana district to hold health and resource fair
The Marana Unified School District is holding a health and resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 3, to provide information on a variety of health and social services as well as give away backpacks and school supplies.
The public event is at the MUSD Early Learning and Resource Center, 7651 N. Oldfather Road, from 9 a.m to noon.
A number of local health and public-safety organizations will have booths at the event, including the Pima County Health Department, the University of Arizona Prevention Mobile Health Unit, the Marana Police Department and the Northwest Fire District Safety Station. The event also includes food trucks and hands-on activities.