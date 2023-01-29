College nursing students to do training in Tucson schools

Pima Community College will offer nursing students the opportunity to fulfill their training requirements at Tucson Unified School District schools.

TUSD’s governing board approved the partnership Tuesday. The purpose is to help train students while creating opportunities for those PCC students to find job placements in TUSD.

Students enrolled in certain PCC health-related programs will have the opportunity to take part in clinical practicum and preceptorship experiences, in which an experienced nurse will help the students apply their skills in schools.

Information provided by the district indicated TUSD will not incur any costs from the partnership.

TUSD, the largest school district in Pima County, has 88 school campuses and an overall student enrollment of more than 42,000.

Psychology course at Cholla

Students at Cholla High School will now be able to take a newly offered psychology course in their pursuit of the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma.

The course was unanimously approved by the TUSD governing board Tuesday.

Previously, students enrolled in the IB program could only take a fine arts course as an elective. In the course proposal, school staff wrote that students at Cholla have historically requested an additional option to fulfill the IB diploma.

The IB psychology course will include content on developmental and social psychology, cognition and learning, personality subject areas, behavioral and humanistic points of view.

Teacher honored

Tucson Values Teachers presented its January Teacher Excellence Award to Maricela Parra, a preschool teacher at Santa Clara Head Start.

Parra, who is originally from Mexico, began working with Head Start 20 years ago. She started her education career as a substitute teacher at Santa Clara and later transitioned to co-teacher, working in a team with other teachers to create lesson plans.

She was nominated by Santa Clara Head Start Director Narda Olivarez, who said Parra has gone above and beyond in working with children with special needs by collaborating with a speech language pathologist, occupational therapist and special education teacher from Sunnyside Unified School District.

“She ensures that her work continues into the home by working with parents on strategies that will help the children thrive not only in the classroom, but also at home,” Olivarez wrote in the nomination.

Tucson Values Teachers spotlights a Southern Arizona teacher each month. To nominate a teacher, visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org.

‘We Appreciate Teachers’

Back 2 School America, a national nonprofit organization that provides school supplies at no charge to low-income families and schools, has launched its 2023 We Appreciate Teachers campaign.

The initiative will select and reward 15 Arizona educators by providing them with Back 2 School America kits with school supplies for their entire classrooms. The winners will also receive gift baskets and will be celebrated at a reception in Phoenix during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

Anyone can submit a campaign application on behalf of a teacher, including teachers themselves. The teacher must be employed by an Arizona school. All applications must be completed by April 1.