'Have to figure out how to defeat that'

Riki Ellison, founder and chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, said the military damages the U.S. has faced in the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, which started Feb. 28, are real, and the U.S. has to figure out how to defeat the threat posed by drones.

Six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were killed, and more than 20 others were wounded on March 1 in an Iranian drone attack on a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

“The damages on the defensive side of protecting our bases forward were real, and our ability as a nation and as a world to be able to defeat low-flying drones that are cheap and (at a) massive scale is a challenge right now, and we have to figure out how to defeat that,” said Ellison.

The Russian war against Ukraine also illustrates the threats posed by automated drones in warfare, he noted.

Through AETOS, Ellison, who grew up in Tucson and has family connections to the UA, will be renewing his connections to Tucson.

Ellison played on a state football championship team at Amphitheater High School here, then went on to the University of Southern California, where he won the 1978 national championship and two Rose Bowls. He also played professionally for 10 years as a starting middle linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers and the then-Los Angeles Raiders, winning three Super Bowl championships in 1984, 1988 and 1989.

AETOS is the third academic program his agency is a part of; the others are at USC and the University of Hawaii.