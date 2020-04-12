University of Arizona is 'cautiously optimistic' it can return to normal classes by fall semester

The University of Arizona’s administration is “cautiously optimistic” the fall semester will resume in-person and in the meantime is helping its educators to deliver courses in any form.

At this time, we have planned for our summer curriculum to be delivered online through to the end of June. On May 1, we will communicate the decision as to whether summer programming due to start after July 1 will also need to be delivered in online and remote modalities,” a UA statement said.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the fall semester will be able to launch with the normal face-to-face campus experience, but of course we will prioritize the health and well-being of our community in making that decision.”

The university said its Office of Instruction and Assessment and Digital Learning teams are working to support faculty to “design and effectively deliver effective online and remote courses.”

Both offices said they’re providing resources about the online platforms provided for teachers, teaching tips and live support on weekdays for instructors, among other resources.

But in the wake of the pandemic, educators and students have been grappling with the new reality of remote instruction after completing the first half of a normal spring semester.

Nearly a month has passed since the administration told faculty like David Sbarra, a psychology professor, and his students about the switch to online instruction.

If anything, the pandemic has given Sbarra and his 286 students something to discuss.