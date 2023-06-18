Voters in Tucson Unified School District will be asked to approve a $480 million bond package to update and renovate aging schools, add security systems, provide access for every student to computers/iPads, and buy buses.

The district's governing board voted 5-0 last week to take the package to voters in the Nov. 7 election. It includes:

$263.9 million for repairs and upgrades to existing facilities;

$43 million in improvements to classrooms and learning spaces;

$75.5 million for health, security and safety measures;

$66.4 million on access to updated technology; and

$31.2 million on student transportation and support vehicles.

If voters approve the package its tax rate will be 69 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That means it will cost the average homeowner in TUSD, with a home value of $183,000, about $126 a year for 24 years, district officials said.

The district serves more than 40,000 students at 87 schools, and those schools, ranging in age from 12 to more than 100 years, have an average age of 55.

"We have faced significant cuts to state capital funds in the last 15 years and our last bond was approved by voters nearly 20 years ago," district officials said in materials presented to the board.

Among the improvements would be replacing roofs and air conditioning units, updating plumbing and restrooms, and building new or updated science, career and technology labs.

Updated security and safety systems in each school would include cameras, lockdown systems, fencing and access control.

The bonds would not be used for salaries or benefits, officials said.

TUSD board president Ravi Shah said he hopes community members will "decide to invest in our schools and our students, our district and the future of Tucson."

"For an investment of just $126 for the average homeowner annually, we can finally modernize our schools and facilities," Shah said.

"We can update our 25-, 50-, 75-, 100-year-old buildings with new floors, bathrooms, stages, courts and fields, we can build learning labs for the future, we can make sure our buildings and outdoor spaces deter would-be bad forces that would harm our students and staff with new fencing, stronger windows, modern door-lock systems and other security features," he added.

"We can make sure TUSD has the technology and transportation fleet to meet the needs of all our students."