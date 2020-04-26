Tucson schools making strides in bridging digital divide among students

Tucson’s public schools have been forced to make a huge effort to narrow the digital divide among students since campuses across Arizona were ordered shut during the pandemic — and are doing so with nearly no help from the state.

The Tucson Unified School District, the largest in the city, began the closures with 10% to 15% of its families lacking home internet service and far more lacking online devices like desktop computers and laptops. By next week, TUSD will have distributed over 19,000 devices, which includes laptops, Chromebooks and tablets, to students who lacked access to online learning.

The digital divide in TUSD was pronounced, said Blaine Young, the district’s chief technology officer. The district had been working on addressing that disparity in the classroom, earning grants that provided Chromebooks with mobile hot spots to some grades at a few underprivileged schools. But the pandemic forced a quick response from TUSD to address digital inequity in the home.

“We’re built to serve brick-and-mortar schools,” Young said. “We’ve had to adjust to serve, instead of 86 schools, 27,000 households.”

The district invested $3.5 million in Chromebooks, emptied schools of laptops and tablets collecting dust in vacant classrooms, and walked many families through accessing free and affordable internet, which companies like Cox and Comcast are offering during school closures.

TUSD bought 12,000 Chromebooks, of which it anticipates distributing half.

It is also distributing about 10,200 laptops from its existing inventory for older students and 3,000 tablets for kindergartners and first-graders.