TUSD says its teachers' pay raises were higher than auditor reported

“Additionally, we send these numbers to the districts for confirmation before we issue our analysis. Therefore, they should be accurate if the district accurately reported its information,” Hanson said in an email.

The Catalina Foothills and Tanque Verde Unified school districts were the only two in Pima County that achieved the 20x2020 promise, according to the Auditor General’s report, with 31.5% and 20.3% increases, respectively.

The teacher pay increases at other Pima County Districts ranged from 3.6% at TUSD to 18.5% at the Sahuarita Unified School District.

School districts throughout Arizona received additional funds based on student enrollment to help fulfill the 20x2020 promise, though districts were not required to use that money towards teacher pay and could instead use it for other areas of its budget.

Weatherless said that the district had not received the amount of money needed to fulfill the 20x2020 initiative.

“To do that calculation of the base year, we would have needed an incremental $20 million,” Weatherless said. “And we have not received $20 million for different reasons. We have a pandemic and lost enrollment, so there’s that piece of the picture as well.”

Overall, TUSD says, the state allocated just under $24,600,000 to the district for the 20x2020 plan. TUSD paid out more than $27,600,000 in teacher raises, the district said.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.