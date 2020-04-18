Educators uncertain when, how Arizona schools will reopen

After the coronavirus shuttered Tucson schools and turned traditional classroom instruction upside down, state and local education officials are now tasked with planning for the upcoming school year as the pandemic rages on.

Planning for how and when schools will reopen is a complicated question that hinges on the state’s ability to curb the spread of new cases, the availability of testing and other factors.

Most Tucson school districts said they don’t yet have a contingency plan for next school year, having spent all their time and resources on managing the present crisis of shifting to remote learning in a matter of days with virtually no training or extra financial support. One district, however, is planning for the possibility that the virus will still be prevalent when the new school year is slated to begin.

One consideration by the Vail School District is having students attend on a staggered schedule, trading off in-person instruction and live-streaming classes from home. Such a plan would allow for social distancing if smaller class sizes were required and would also accommodate parents who are nervous about sending their kids back to school, said district spokeswoman Darcy Mentone.

Vail has the technology in place to livestream classes, however, staggering attendance is only an idea at this point and would require state lawmakers changing the way schools are funded, Mentone said. Schools are funded based on in-person enrollment during the first 100 days of the school year.

Southern Arizona’s largest school district, Tucson Unified, has started the conversation about how and when to resume in-person instruction but is still focusing its efforts on finishing the school year.