El Rio has provided healthcare and compassion for five decades

El Rio Health’s mission is, and has always been, to improve the health of our community through comprehensive, accessible, affordable, quality and compassionate care.
Mary and Blake have been isolated since March with underlying health conditions that require constant care. They are in their 70s and could not afford medical care were it not for El Rio Health. During a routine tele-health visit, their doctor saw how much they were struggling to meet basic needs.
These needs had gone unmet for years as Mary was too scared and ashamed to ask for help. Because of this visit, El Rio was able to connect them to needed resources so they can become more stable and healthier during these challenging times.
El Rio Health has cared for the residents of Pima County for 50 years by providing compassionate, professional care for the whole person. We currently provide services to over 113,000 people. No one is turned away and for those without health insurance (over 15,000 people) we offer a sliding scale, so that every person can receive the care they need to lead a healthy life.
During the pandemic, we have provided over 28,000 COVID tests, cared for thousands of families, and implemented tele-health so that those most at risk can safely receive needed care; this service currently helps over 4,000 patients every week! El Rio Health is a nonprofit and we rely your donations to ensure access to care for all.
Our health centers are in high need areas to serve diverse populations and those who face barriers to care. Your tax credit donations ($800 for joint filers and $400 for single filers) help provide critical, life-saving services. Visit www.elrio.org to learn more about El Rio Health.
