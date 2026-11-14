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A horse in the Tucson area has a confirmed case of New World screwworm, the Arizona Department of Agriculture reported Friday.

It's the seventh case of infection in just three weeks since the parasitic fly was found in Arizona.

A new infested zone was established with the finding, creating a mandatory 12.4-mile radius around the reported case. No animals may leave the area until restrictions are lifted or under the direction of the state veterinarian.

There are now four infested zones in the state, in Cochise, Greenlee, Graham and Pima counties.

The new case raises the count of cases to four horses, two dogs and a sheep.

New World screwworm cases are transmitted by the fly, which lays its eggs on open wounds. Larvae then hatch and feed from live tissue, causing animals severe pain. Infestations are easily treatable.

Taking animals carrying the parasite across state borders, including pets, presents risks. Once the larvae get to a mature state, they drop in the ground and pupate in the soil, eventually becoming flies and repeating the cycle.

Small wounds, even scratches, can increase the risk of infection. Checking animals daily is advised. While not required, pet owners living inside the infested zones can give their animals monthly over-the-counter or prescription treatment to prevent screwworms. When treated, animals recover quickly from maggot infestation, myasis and infections caused by the parasite.

Unlike pets and cows, wildlife can carry the parasite without detection and die from expansive myasis and infection.