At the event, Tucson Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Stephen Cristinzio said the public's questions would be addressed at the meeting planned Monday in Tubac.

That was before Maheda's cancellation.

Citing northbound traffic increasing out of Nogales, Cristinzio said the I-19 checkpoint "needs to be revamped, it needs to be modernized. We need to get the traffic off the highway, we need the space to operate, we need to put the NII (non-intrusive inspection) technology out there."

Checkpoint underutilized

Locals say they've repeatedly requested CBP share any data demonstrating the need for such a massive expansion, without response from the agency.

Several speakers Monday said the existing lanes at the checkpoint aren't even fully utilized.

"I'd like to see us request of the Border Patrol that they open the third lane they already have, before they spend millions of dollars increasing the number of lanes that they're not going to staff," said Roy Farrell, a Tubac resident of 20 years and former chief medical officer at Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales.

"I request that they show goodwill toward the community by opening that third lane when traffic gets backed up," Ferrell said. "It's hard to convince the community they're going to work with us, if they won't staff the infrastructure that they currently have."

Wisdom also asked, to applause from the crowd: "Before investing $63 million in additional infrastructure, shouldn't we determine whether fully utilizing the infrastructure we already have could address some of these concerns?