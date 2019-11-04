What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Robin Hayes
Nominated by: Sheree Garcia
Why: For her commitment to her students as well as for the outstanding example she sets for teachers everywhere. Hayes is an ESL team leader who manages the school’s garden that grows food that students can eat at lunch. She is organized, passionate, empowering and shares her great idea, Garcia wrote in her nomination letter. “I have been teaching for 36 years and I look up to Robin as someone I would strive to be: an inspiring example for her students and for all of us educators,” Garcia wrote. “She manages the school when the principal is not there, she shares lesson plan formats and explains our curriculum to us ... She never gives up on her struggling students and works hard to bring them as close to grade level as she can. I love Robin’s healthy lifestyle and support for fair education and increased teacher salaries. She is an example to teachers everywhere,” Garcia wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.