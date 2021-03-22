Exceptional education teacher is belled for her work with students

Why: For her work at Carrillo Elementary School. Espinosa is the exceptional ed teacher at Carrillo Elementary. Rodriguez wrote in her nomination letter that Espinosa has been assigned to her twins the last two school years. “When the pandemic happened and schools were shut down overnight, Ms. Keira would send all her students notes in the mail and would Zoom with them just to check in. Even though she is not the general ed teacher assigned to my twins, Ms. Keira has gone above and beyond during this time,” Rodriguez wrote. Espinosa created individualized work for students. “She makes weekly hands-on activities that I know has taken her countless hours, late nights, and off-contract time to create,” Rodriguez wrote. “She purchases things with her own money that she thinks would be beneficial to my twins’ development. She honestly cares for them and genuinely is trying everything she can to help them meet their full potential. Her kindness in doing these things has helped my twins tremendously.”