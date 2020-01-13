Federal smoking age change has governments clarifying local rules

While the federal government has opted to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, local government officials are not expecting the federal policy to supplant local efforts to curb teenage smoking – at least for a while.

In mid-December, President Trump signed the new minimum purchasing age into law as part of a sweeping $1.4 trillion spending bill, providing the FDA six months to amend its policies, with the minimum age change taking place within 90 days after that. Some businesses in Tucson have already posted notices in stores about the new age limit. The FDA has already changed its website to note that “it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21.”

That has prompted some confusion for local municipalities, including in Pima County, where the supervisors mulled a proposal to raise the smoking age that was ultimately defeated. Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry clarified the situation in a memo to the supervisors last week.