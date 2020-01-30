Festival has become signature fundraiser for Beads of Courage

The annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival has evolved into the signature fundraiser for Beads of Courage, the grassroots nonprofit that has gone global.
The third annual event is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
“We fundraise throughout the year, but this is our largest one-day fundraising event,” said Becca Gladden, director of marketing and communications at Beads of Courage. “We like to let people in Tucson know that a local nonprofit started in 2005 right in their own backyard is now making a global impact through 250 hospitals in eight different countries.”
Spearheaded by Jean Gribbon, who received her doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Nursing, Beads of Courage is dedicated to improving quality of life for children and teens coping with serious illnesses by helping them to record, tell and own their stories of survival through beads.
The nonprofit serves more than 60,000 children annually; locally, a 2017 grant from Angel Charity for Children facilitated an Arts-in-Medicine Program through Banner-Diamond Children’s Medical Center. The program provides more than 20 hours weekly of visual, literary and performing arts for seriously ill children and their families.
The Beads, Blues and Beer Festival segues with the mission of celebrating art and music while promoting awareness about Beads of Courage through opportunities such as Carry-A-Bead.
The unique program invites members of the public to carry or wear a pair of beads while completing an activity; afterward, one of the beads is returned to the nonprofit along with a note of encouragement.
“This is a neat way the public can get involved and directly encourage children with cancer or other serious illnesses in the Beads of Courage program. After someone completes an activity — and it doesn’t have to be fancy: Maybe a hike or a trip to the zoo or even a movie — the bead and note will be given to a child on a tough treatment day to acknowledge an extraordinary act of bravery or a treatment milestone. These are called “Act of Courage Beads” and are highly coveted beads in our program,” said Gladden.
