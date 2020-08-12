'Flawless' practice run sets up University of Arizona-led asteroid-sampling mission

If practice makes perfect, the OSIRIS-REx team doesn’t appear to need any more of it.

Everything went exactly as planned on Tuesday as the University of Arizona-led asteroid-sampling mission executed its second and final practice run some 179 million miles from Earth.

The unmanned spacecraft swooped to within 135 feet of the asteroid Bennu and then backed away safely over the course of about four hours.

“It went flawlessly,” said the mission’s principal investigator Dante Lauretta, a professor in the university’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. “It really was right down the middle.”

The team from the UA, Lockheed Martin and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center will spend the coming weeks combing through every detail from the rehearsal as they prepare for the main event: an Oct. 20 sampling mission that will bring the spacecraft close enough to the surface to collect up to 4.4 pounds of dust and small rocks from the asteroid.

OSIRIS-REx was still beaming data from Tuesday’s test run back to Earth on Wednesday morning.

During the rehearsal itself, all scientists had to go on was basic telemetry — beamed back at a rate far slower than a text message — as the spacecraft moved through a series of maneuvers.