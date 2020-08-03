Foster system volunteer belled for her work as a court-appointed advocate

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Mary Ann Martin
Nominated by: Dayle Lansman
Why: For Martin’s work as a court appointed special advocate, or CASA, for 11 years. This is a volunteer job and Mary Ann works tirelessly for the benefit and safety of children in foster care, Lansman wrote in the nomination letter. She is a valuable and knowledgeable resource to everyone in the program. She will respond to a question or concern 24/7. She has 13 grandchildren of her own yet still finds time to help children who have been removed from their parents. Mary Ann is active in her church and other organizations that provide clothing, food, furniture and other necessary items for families. She is also an excellent source of emotional support for other CASAs, as this can be a stressful volunteer job. “She really guided me through my first four years as a CASA, and I am forever grateful,” Lansman wrote.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
