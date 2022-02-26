Free COVID testing site draws concerns after Tucsonans fail to get results

The free COVID-19 test site in a parking lot in Oro Valley promised "quick results."

Five weeks later, Dave and Marge Randall are still waiting — and wondering if the whole thing was nothing more than an attempt to get their personal information.

Unknown to them at the time, the testing site operator had a blank Facebook page, a phone number no one answered, and a CEO linked to at least a dozen other websites selling T-shirts, business signs, photo booths, promotional banners and other items.

The couple also didn't know the FBI has warned the public against free COVID-19 tests from unfamiliar sources. Such offers are "potential indicators of fraudulent activity" often linked to identity theft, the agency said.

For the past several weeks, an entity named Allyhealth.us has been offering free tests in two Tucson-area parking lots — one at Grant and North Stone roads, the other at North Oracle and East Magee roads in Oro Valley where the Randalls were tested Jan. 20.