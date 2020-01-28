Arizona Tax Credit: Habitat for Humanity

Joseph and his daughter outside his Habitat for Humanity home dedication. Joseph looks at it this way, “If you don’t serve mankind then what are you doing in this world?”

“Habitat gives you freedom and independence — the opportunity to be your own landlord,” says Habitat homeowner Joseph. “Finding out about Habitat at the time that I did, I feel it was meant to be.”

Joseph, a Navy veteran with quadriplegia, devoted his life to the service of others. Joseph has a passion for veteran advocacy, and volunteers at TROT and Heroes on the Hudson. Even when he completed sweat equity for his own home, he continued to build alongside volunteers and future homeowners at the Habitat work site.

Thanks to donors and volunteers like you, Joseph is the first of his generation to own his own home.

Joseph purchased his home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build program, which helps build and repair affordable homes with US Veterans.

With your $400 individual tax-credit, you can provide veterans like Joseph the chance to build their future homes.

Your gift equips volunteers with the lumber, nails, stucco and paint to transform an abandoned subdivision into a vibrant and thriving neighborhood — and the chance for families to have a stable start in a safe and secure home. Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities.

At Habitat for Humanity, this is what unites us. Through shelter, we empower. Our shared vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

 Habitat for Humanity Tucson

3501 N. Mountain Ave., Tucson, 85719

520-326-1217 

habitattucson.org 

