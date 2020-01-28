Arizona Tax Credit: Habitat for Humanity

“Habitat gives you freedom and independence — the opportunity to be your own landlord,” says Habitat homeowner Joseph. “Finding out about Habitat at the time that I did, I feel it was meant to be.”
Joseph, a Navy veteran with quadriplegia, devoted his life to the service of others. Joseph has a passion for veteran advocacy, and volunteers at TROT and Heroes on the Hudson. Even when he completed sweat equity for his own home, he continued to build alongside volunteers and future homeowners at the Habitat work site.
Joseph looks at it this way, “If you don’t serve mankind, then what are you doing in this world?”
Thanks to donors and volunteers like you, Joseph is the first of his generation to own his own home.
Joseph purchased his home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build program, which helps build and repair affordable homes with US Veterans.
With your $400 individual tax-credit, you can provide veterans like Joseph the chance to build their future homes.
Your gift equips volunteers with the lumber, nails, stucco and paint to transform an abandoned subdivision into a vibrant and thriving neighborhood — and the chance for families to have a stable start in a safe and secure home. Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities.
At Habitat for Humanity, this is what unites us. Through shelter, we empower. Our shared vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.